Rainbows Showerhead Ashcatcher by Diamond Glass

by Smoking Outlet

About this product

• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc • 14mm or 18mm Female and Male Joint • Glass on Glass • Clear Borosilicate Glass with Colored Accents • Height: 4.5” • Weight: 4.8 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 1.5” This ashcatcher, sometimes called a precooler, is available in different colors and sizes so be sure to choose the right one for your water pipe or dab rig. All have the Diamond Glass logo on the side. The airflow on this ashcatcher by Diamond Glass passes through the showerhead percolator then into your pipe. This ashcatcher/precooler is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”