• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc • 14mm or 18mm Female and Male Joint • Glass on Glass • Clear Borosilicate Glass with Colored Accents • Height: 4.5” • Weight: 4.8 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 1.5” This ashcatcher, sometimes called a precooler, is available in different colors and sizes so be sure to choose the right one for your water pipe or dab rig. All have the Diamond Glass logo on the side. The airflow on this ashcatcher by Diamond Glass passes through the showerhead percolator then into your pipe. This ashcatcher/precooler is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
