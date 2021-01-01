Rasta Jamboree Bubbler
• Glass Bubbler Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Side Carb Hole • Height: Approx. 7.5” • Bowl Width: 0.9” • Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: 0.2" • Draft Hole Diameter: 0.15" • Weight: 8 oz The Rasta Jamboree Bubbler is full of playful charm that's perfect for a carefree spirit. Supported by durable glass and full of contrasting hues, this bubbler takes color seriously! Translucent yellow is sandwiched by blue frit, with a fun rasta swirl in the middle for some extra pizazz. Ridges are wrapped above and below the bowl, increasing grip and adding to the already unique design. A fixed stem perc works to filter your smoke, so it's smooth and cool once it reaches the mouthpiece.
Smoking Outlet
