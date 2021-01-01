RAW Hemp Plastic Rolling Machine
About this product
• Rolling Machine • Material: Hemp Plastic • Size: 79mm or 110mm • Weight: 1.1 - 1.7 oz This rolling machine is the perfect complement to RAW unrefined rolling papers. Made in Indonesia from composite hemp plastic, these rollers are sustainably sourced and built to last for thousands of rolls. The plastic is produced from hemp using a cold-injection system, and the roller aprons are made of double-thick vinyl, for exceptional durability.
