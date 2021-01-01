Rick & Morty Dabber
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Style: Dabber • Stainless Steel • Weight: 0.5 oz • Length: 4.75” We've got Rick & Morty bong, pipes, carb caps, rolling trays, nectar collectors.... At last, we've come full circle with the Rick & Morty dabber! Its made of stainless steel so it can easily withstand the heat of a nail, and comes in 4 different character options. Your collection can finally become complete. Rick & Morty items are HOT so grab one while you can!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.