• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18/14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Skull and Roller Derby Accents • Height: 12.25” • Weight: 24.5 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 5” What’s more badass than bong covered in skulls and cartoon derby gals? The fact that it’s made of silicone! As unbreakable as a blind side C-block, this beautiful beaker is perfect for home or on the go (on skates, even!). 6” down the neck is a divider with a small center hole that acts as a perc-like filter as well as an ice pinch. Stay cool on those hot wheels with the Roller Derby Silicone Bong. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
