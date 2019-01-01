About this product
• Double Chamber, Klein Recycler • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Frosted Borosilicate Glass • Height: 7.75” • Weight: 8.8 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 2.35” Klein recyclers are some of the most effectively functional water pipe designs. Their constant cycling of water allows for constant diffusion and a beautiful spinning drain. This sandblasted Klein by Illuminati Glass is a gorgeous mid-sized bong with the function of your dreams. Its flowing curved arms are expertly worked and connected to the body with smooth, substantial joints. Anyone looking for something a little different will be captivated by this piece. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
