About this product
• Single Chamber, Triclops Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 6.5” • Weight: 7.4 oz • Glass Thickness: .085” • Base Diameter: 3” This dab rig by Diamond Glass brings a scientific air to classic glass shapes. The single chamber features a fixed stem perc fused to the bottom of the piece, with 3 diffusion holes to produce big vapor bubbles. Airflow leaves the chamber and snakes along the smooth curve of the neck before gathering in the transparent medallion of the mouthpiece. If you’re looking for a quality dab rig with personality, this piece should be your pick! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.