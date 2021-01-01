Scorch Torch Adjustable Torch Lighter
About this product
• Fuel Type: Butane (Refillable) • Maximum Temperature: 1300°C/2500°F • Weight: 4.75 oz • Height: 6” • Width: 3.125” • Adjustable Gas Flow Valve This stylish handheld torch lighter is the perfect combination of small size and powerful flame. At 6 inches tall, this lighter is shaped to fit perfectly in your hand and deliver a flame that is 2-3 inches long. It’s got a lock feature in case you want to sustain the flame without squeezing the trigger, as well as a gas flow valve that allows you to control the length of the flame. Its flared base allows it to stand upright, and also houses the refill port that lets you refill it from a butane cartridge.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
