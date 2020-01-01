Seashells By The Seashore Beaker Water Pipe By Cheech
• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18 mm/14 mm Removable Downstem • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Backgrounds w/Black Etched Accents & Frosted Base w/Frosted Cheech Logo • Height: 16” • Weight: 38 oz • Glass Thickness: .125 mm • Base Diameter: 5” Just in time for the hot summer days at the beach, Cheech has produced a beautiful relevant piece! Seashells by the Seashore Beaker Water Pipe, a classic shaped beaker with eye catching etchings of seashells along the neck with the Cheech logo! An alluring frosted single seashell is etched on the back of the base with the Cheech logo underneath. The base is clear and sits on its frosted rose shell etching! What a work of art and appealing to see! Removable downstem and bowl piece is frosted with the Cheech Logo. The neck of this pipe is long, and wide enough to hold as many ice as you think it should, for a smooth and comfortable hit. Diffusion, smooth smoke, filtration in one pipe. Grab one today for that night from the day at the beach with your collection of seashells! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
