 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Seashells By The Seashore Beaker Water Pipe By Cheech

Seashells By The Seashore Beaker Water Pipe By Cheech

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Seashells By The Seashore Beaker Water Pipe By Cheech
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Seashells By The Seashore Beaker Water Pipe By Cheech
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Seashells By The Seashore Beaker Water Pipe By Cheech
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Seashells By The Seashore Beaker Water Pipe By Cheech
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Seashells By The Seashore Beaker Water Pipe By Cheech

$149.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18 mm/14 mm Removable Downstem • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Backgrounds w/Black Etched Accents & Frosted Base w/Frosted Cheech Logo • Height: 16” • Weight: 38 oz • Glass Thickness: .125 mm • Base Diameter: 5” Just in time for the hot summer days at the beach, Cheech has produced a beautiful relevant piece! Seashells by the Seashore Beaker Water Pipe, a classic shaped beaker with eye catching etchings of seashells along the neck with the Cheech logo! An alluring frosted single seashell is etched on the back of the base with the Cheech logo underneath. The base is clear and sits on its frosted rose shell etching! What a work of art and appealing to see! Removable downstem and bowl piece is frosted with the Cheech Logo. The neck of this pipe is long, and wide enough to hold as many ice as you think it should, for a smooth and comfortable hit. Diffusion, smooth smoke, filtration in one pipe. Grab one today for that night from the day at the beach with your collection of seashells! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”