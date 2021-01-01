Secret Weapon Hybrid Dab Rig
About this product
• Single Chamber; Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Dab Nail for Concentrate • Material: Silicone & Borosilicate Glass • Height: 5” • Weight: 6 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base Diameter: 2.75” Everyone needs a secret weapon, an ace up their sleeve.... This little piece might not look like much, but there's more to it's value than size. The thick cylinder of glass houses a showerhead perc for filtration and cooling, and the surrounding layers of silicone add a layer of protection few bongs or dab rigs possess. In the house or on the go, enjoy convenient dabbing with your new Secret Weapon.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
