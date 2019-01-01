 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Shark Attack Water Pipe by Cheech Glass

by Smoking Outlet

$110.00MSRP

• Single Chamber, Disc Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ 3D Shark, 3D Coral & Colored Accents w/Cheech Logo • Height: 8.5” • Weight: 26 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4” Cheech does it again with another insanely unique piece! This water pipe features a disc perc large enough to take over the main chamber, making enough bubbles for a pretty insane hit! A 3D effect at the top of the waterpipe, parallel with shark that replaces the neck of the pipe. The Cheech logo features a picture of the shark with an anchor in the background to symbolize the steady base of the water pipe whether in use or not. Take granted of this beautiful, insanely unique piece while we still have it. Cheech Glass goes quick! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”