About this product
• Grinder for Legal Dry Herb • 5-Piece, 4-Chamber Design • Curved Blade Teeth • Diameter: 2.50” • Height: 2.62” • Weight: 5” oz This grinder has everything you need to grind your dry herb. It’s a five piece grinder, with a plastic cover at the top so you can feel comfortable in grinding your dry herb without any worries. Comes with a kief catcher and a scrape so you don’t miss a bit of your favorite dry herb. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.