About this product
• Silicone Pipe for Dry Herb • Removable Glass Bowl • Left Carb Hole • Length: Approx 4.3” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .75” • Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .25” • Draft Hole Diameter: .125” • Weight: 2.25 oz In need of a portable smoking setup? These multi-colored silicone spoon pipes are flexible, durable, and come with a removable glass bowl for dry herb. On the bottom of the pipe neck you’ll find a poker tool to help you pack and unpack your bowls. Underneath the bowl, a small stash compartment with removable cap allows you to carry a bowl or two with you wherever you go. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.