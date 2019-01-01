About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • Matching Ashcatcher Included • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Printed Pirate Accents • Height: 15” • Weight: 47.2 oz • Glass Thickness: 7mm • Base Diameter: 5.25” There aren’t enough pipes with personality these days, but the Skull Island bong by Clover Glass changes all that. A hearty spread of pirate-themed prints covers this super sturdy beaker, from skulls ‘n crossbones to little ships and a map. With the pipe itself made from 7mm glass, this is one you won’t break any time soon. The best part about this pipe is it comes with a huge freebie: The ashcatcher. This bad boy is set up with a 6-arm tree perc to pulverize smoke through water before it even gets to the diffused downstem. This wonderful water pipe definitely gives a new meaning to the term “high seas”. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.