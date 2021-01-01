Smooth Sidekick Dab Rig
About this product
• Single Chamber; Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 6.75” • Weight: 6.7 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base Diameter: 3" This piece is minimal yet mighty! The round chamber contains a showerhead perc that cools down your vapor, resulting in hits that are super smooth on the throat. The curved shape fits perfectly in the hand, and the bent mouthpiece also aids in the comfort of using this dab rig. The chamber is an ideal small-to-medium size that will retain the potency of your dabs, while still giving ample cooling time before it reaches the mouthpiece. This rig will become your trusty sidekick for cool, smooth dabs.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
