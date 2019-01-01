Snoop Dogg Infyniti Panther Platinum Series Digital Tobacco Scale
Color: Black & Silver • Weighing Units: g, oz, gn, ct • Capacity: 50 g • Readability: 0.01 g • Power Supply: 2x AAA (included) • Tray Size: 70x70mm • Scale Size: 95x95x18.2mm Measure weight with the master. This professional digital scale is small enough to take on the go, and features a black case with the classic line "Sippin' on Gin & Juice", and a silver depiction of Snoop. This scale is small but mighty, with a capacity of up to 50 grams, and a 30-year warranty to back it up. With stainless steel platform and a digital display that shuts off after 60 seconds without activity, this is a solid addition to your accessory collection.
