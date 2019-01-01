About this product
• Single Chamber, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored & Frosted Accents • Height: 12.5” • Weight: 39 oz • Glass Thickness: 7mm • Base Diameter: 5” Cheech Glass has created a truly stunning piece with this lushly decorated beaker bong. A psychedelic turtle decorates one side of the chamber, affixed to the pipe with a thick glass joint. The back of the chamber features a 3D floral decoration encased in rounded glass. The real star of this water pipe is the etching. The laser precision is clear in the tiny details of the turtles’ fins, and the symmetry of the curling waves. The design on this bong is intricate in all the best ways. This water pipe is not only gorgeous, it hits heavy. The custom etched downstem has 4 diffusion slits to get things bubbling in the large chamber, and the piece features an ice pinch with 5.5 inches of cubes in the neck. Combined with the double thick 7mm glass, you’ve got a bong that smokes even better than it looks—and with this design that’s saying something! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.