 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Song of the Sea by Cheech Glass

Song of the Sea by Cheech Glass

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Song of the Sea by Cheech Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Song of the Sea by Cheech Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Song of the Sea by Cheech Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Song of the Sea by Cheech Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Song of the Sea by Cheech Glass

$139.99MSRP

Learn More

About this product

• Single Chamber, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored & Frosted Accents • Height: 12.5” • Weight: 39 oz • Glass Thickness: 7mm • Base Diameter: 5” Cheech Glass has created a truly stunning piece with this lushly decorated beaker bong. A psychedelic turtle decorates one side of the chamber, affixed to the pipe with a thick glass joint. The back of the chamber features a 3D floral decoration encased in rounded glass. The real star of this water pipe is the etching. The laser precision is clear in the tiny details of the turtles’ fins, and the symmetry of the curling waves. The design on this bong is intricate in all the best ways. This water pipe is not only gorgeous, it hits heavy. The custom etched downstem has 4 diffusion slits to get things bubbling in the large chamber, and the piece features an ice pinch with 5.5 inches of cubes in the neck. Combined with the double thick 7mm glass, you’ve got a bong that smokes even better than it looks—and with this design that’s saying something! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”