About this product
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Length: Approx 5” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .75” • Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .15” • Weight: 4 oz The Spectrum spoon pipe by Diamond Glass comes in three lively colors, provided by the glycerin within the piece. The colored glycerin also allows you to put the pipe in the freezer for a while, to chill your smoke beyond belief. These pipes cool down your smoke as you draw it in, eliminating the harsh, hot airflow that makes dry smoking a pain. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.