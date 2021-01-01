Stackable Lego Stash Container
About this product
• Stash Container • Material: Silicone • Height: 1.25” • Diameter: 1.15” • Weight: 0.75 oz • Capacity: Approx. 3g Concentrate Build your collection of concentrates with these stackable Lego-shaped silicone containers. These little bricks hold about 3 grams of concentrate, and will keep your stash fresh with an airtight seal. Pick up a couple and color code your collection!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
