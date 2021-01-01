Stuff It Puff It Stash Jar Pipe
by Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Stash Jar w/ Built-In Pipe • No Carb Hole • Material: Ceramic • Capacity: 4 fl oz • Bowl Diameter: 0.5” • Height: 2.75" • Diameter: 2.25" • Weight: 6.6 oz With this ingenious cross between a stash jar and hand pipe, you can save space by having a single item to store and smoke your bud! In the shape of a mug, this pipe jar has an irresistible charm on top of its multitasking abilities. Made from durable ceramic and featuring an airtight rubber lid, this jar keeps your herb as fresh as it was when you first got it. The bowl is nice and spacious for the size of this pipe, and is surprisingly easy to hit! The base has a soft layer to protect the surface of the jar and your surfaces. Perfect for travel or the home, you can’t go wrong with the Stuff It Puff It.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
