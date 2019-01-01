 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Sunrise Dragon Glass Steamroller

Sunrise Dragon Glass Steamroller

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Pipes Sunrise Dragon Glass Steamroller
Smoking Outlet Smoking Pipes Sunrise Dragon Glass Steamroller
Smoking Outlet Smoking Pipes Sunrise Dragon Glass Steamroller
Smoking Outlet Smoking Pipes Sunrise Dragon Glass Steamroller
Smoking Outlet Smoking Pipes Sunrise Dragon Glass Steamroller

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Glass Steamroller for Legal Dry Herb • Sculpted Glasswork • Front Carb Hole • Length: Approx 10.5” • Weight: 10.1 oz. • Mouthpiece Diameter: .5” • Carb Hole Diameter: .25" • Draft Hole Diameter: .125" Rise and shine, sleepyhead! The playful dragon inhabiting this steamroller will huff, and puff, and help you start your day off right. Don’t worry about her rolling away! Even though she’s a steam roller, her home comes equipped with glass pegs to keep her safe and sound. The dragon, bowl, and ends of this steamroller are tinted yellow with a slight fume to the glasswork, while the dragon has extra colorful fins. This is one of the most regal steamrollers out there! The bowl draft on this pipe is 0.125”, the carb hole is 0.25”, and the mouthpiece is a whopping 0.5” in diameter, for extra big rips.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”