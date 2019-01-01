About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Super Mario Accents • Height: 13.75” • Weight: 40 oz • Glass Thickness: 9mm • Base Diameter: 5.25” It’s Mario time! This 9mm beaker bong is sturdy, strong, and features an enthusiastic Super Mario print around the neck and a partial print on the bottom of the piece. The incredibly thick joint of this bong secures the removable downstem with 6 slits to power a robust bubble for each hit. To cool and refine your big hits even further, the ice pinch in the neck lets you drop almost 7 inches of ice above the chamber. The Super Mario beaker bong is a worthy companion to all your gaming sessions! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.