Superhemp Hemp Wraps
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• 2 Wraps Per Pack • Material: Hemp • Size: 4.25” Wraps • Weight: 0.15 oz • Filter Tips Included Get the most out of your green with SuperHemp's Organic Hemp Wraps! These hemp wraps contain no tar, nicotine, tobacco, GMOs, or gluten. Without all the additives, you can really experience your herb as it's meant to be enjoyed. Not to mention, some of the naturally occurring CBD from the hemp still remains in these! Each pack contains 2 wraps, 2 filter tips, and is resealable for your convenience.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.