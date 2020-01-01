 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. The Big Mush Bong by Cali Cloudx

The Big Mush Bong by Cali Cloudx

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes The Big Mush Bong by Cali Cloudx
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes The Big Mush Bong by Cali Cloudx
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes The Big Mush Bong by Cali Cloudx
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes The Big Mush Bong by Cali Cloudx
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes The Big Mush Bong by Cali Cloudx

$89.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

• Single Chamber; Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Banger Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Cali Cloudx Logos • Height: 10.5” • Weight: 21.8 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base: 4.25” Behold the gorgeous design of Cali Cloudx's The Big Mush Bong! It's perfectly crafted with quality borosilicate glass, and just enough style and flare without being over-the-top. You get some great filtration with this bong, since right under the mushroom inside the chamber sits a 9-slit showerhead perc that will deliver silky smooth hits every time. The base is wide, so not only is this extremely sturdy for durability, but it's perfect to set out on display! Be ready to get lots of compliments on this piece that's not only cute, but great quality!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”