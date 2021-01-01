The Cannaseur Dab Rig
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Single Chamber; Tree Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 8.5” • Weight: 11.8 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base: 3.25" This here is the perfect affordable dab rig for cannabis connoisseurs! This piece is a dream for anyone who needs practicality with their smoking tools, but sacrificing good functionality and durability is not an option. The design is subtle and classy, with a predominantly-clear body and light pops of color. Its size is made to be handheld while still large enough to generate big clouds, it has a bent neck for easy hitting, and a stable base. Included with this piece is a sturdy 4mm-thick slanted dab nail that you can rely on to withstand high heat! The Cannasseur doesn't lack on percolation, either: The 6-armed tree perc provides great filtration for your vapor, so each hit is cool and gentle.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.