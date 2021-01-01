 Loading…

The Cannaseur Dab Rig

by Smoking Outlet

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

• Single Chamber; Tree Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 8.5" • Weight: 11.8 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base: 3.25" This here is the perfect affordable dab rig for cannabis connoisseurs! This piece is a dream for anyone who needs practicality with their smoking tools, but sacrificing good functionality and durability is not an option. The design is subtle and classy, with a predominantly-clear body and light pops of color. Its size is made to be handheld while still large enough to generate big clouds, it has a bent neck for easy hitting, and a stable base. Included with this piece is a sturdy 4mm-thick slanted dab nail that you can rely on to withstand high heat! The Cannasseur doesn't lack on percolation, either: The 6-armed tree perc provides great filtration for your vapor, so each hit is cool and gentle.

About this brand

Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We're a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. We're not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you're looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you're not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you're looking for, Smoking Outlet's got you covered.

