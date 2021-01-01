The Dragon In Wait Water Pipe
• Single Chamber; Fixed Diffused Downstem • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 5.25” • Weight: 6.75 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base Diameter: 2.4” One of history's most infamous mythical creatures, known for the terror it inspires, lies in wait for the chosen one to ignite it's bowl piece. The glass accents make this creature just as fearsome as the tales, with spikes all along the neck, two large horns, and glowing green eyes and teeth. This water pipe has a fixed diffused downstem to get the bubbles going, working their magic to create a hair-raising hit. All this dragon needs is a little smoke to breathe him to life and restore his glory!
Smoking Outlet
