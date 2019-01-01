About this product
• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Length: Approx 7.25” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .8” • Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .25” • Carb & Hole Diameter: .2” • Weight: 6.6 oz This bubbler features a unique 3-bubble shape to the chamber, and a beautiful blend of fume and cane glasswork. The base of the chamber is slightly smaller than average, but the piece is remarkably well-weighted for stability. The fuming is generous, and adds a classy sheen to the piece. This is definitely one of our more unique bubblers thanks to its slightly whimsical shape and extra high quality glasswork.
