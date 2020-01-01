 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Gambler Water Pipe

by Smoking Outlet

$49.99MSRP

• Double Chamber, Inline Perc, Recycler • 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 8” • Weight: 12 oz. • Glass Thickness: 4.2 mm • Base Diameter: 3.5” Ready for a night out gambling? The Gambler is prepped with his money tube in hand to return with money bags! There’s a lot going on in the curvy shapes and design, including a regulator, inline, and cycler perc! This pipe features an inline perc, with a recycler that sits right above the percolator in the cubed dice attached to the cylinder or money tube housing the inline perc. When you fill it up with water, get ready for a great show and a super smooth hit. Airflow passes into the inline perc, and is pulled up the side tube along with some of the water. Once it reaches the top chamber, it moves back down through the dynamic tube regulating chamber and repeats the process, with some of the smoke being diverted out through the mouthpiece. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”