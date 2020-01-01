About this product
• Double Chamber, Inline Perc, Recycler • 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 8” • Weight: 12 oz. • Glass Thickness: 4.2 mm • Base Diameter: 3.5” Ready for a night out gambling? The Gambler is prepped with his money tube in hand to return with money bags! There’s a lot going on in the curvy shapes and design, including a regulator, inline, and cycler perc! This pipe features an inline perc, with a recycler that sits right above the percolator in the cubed dice attached to the cylinder or money tube housing the inline perc. When you fill it up with water, get ready for a great show and a super smooth hit. Airflow passes into the inline perc, and is pulled up the side tube along with some of the water. Once it reaches the top chamber, it moves back down through the dynamic tube regulating chamber and repeats the process, with some of the smoke being diverted out through the mouthpiece. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.