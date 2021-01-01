The Hydroboost Bong by Cali Cloudx
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Single Chamber; Honeycomb Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 9.25” • Weight: 19.7 oz • Glass Thickness: 3.5mm • Base: 4.75” Serious bubbling equals serious percolation! If you love silky-smooth smoke, The Hydroboost has you covered. This bong has a practical shape, featuring a roomy cylindrical chamber and bent mouthpiece for ease. The ultra-thick base will give you the highest amount of support possible. This bong's focal point is undoubtably the wide honeycomb perc, which is one of the most impressive percs out there. This is because it has countless tiny holes for smoke to escape out of, meaning the smoke has extra contact with the water, making filtration much more effective. This piece truly earns its name by utilizing the power of water to the fullest! It's sure to impress, and satisfy the most veteran of smokers.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.