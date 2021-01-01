The OG Bowl Piece
• Material: Borosilicate Glass • For Dry Herb Use • Style: Bowl Piece • Joint Size: 14mm • Joint Style: Rough • Gender: Male • Height: 2” • Weight: 1.1 oz Take your bong from basic to beautiful with one of these eye-catching bowl pieces. Thick clear glass is decorated with bright ribbons of mixed colors swirled throughout. The bowl itself is nice and large, allowing you to pack in a good amount of herb. The 3 glass prunts act as grips, providing a more secure hold to avoid drops.
Smoking Outlet
