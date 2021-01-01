The Queen Consort Water Pipe by Diamond Glass
About this product
• Single Chamber; Tree Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 9” • Weight: 12 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base Diameter: 3.5” This stately bong by Diamond Glass is just what the royal court ordered: Boasting a crystal-clear tree perc in the center of the chamber, this bong is leaving harsh hits in the past. Each of the 5-arms abandons the traditional slitted style for a sleek curve at the base to delicately filter water through. With a clean build, sturdy base and stunning gold Diamond Glass logos on the chamber and neck, this is one sophisticated piece you'll always feel classy smoking from.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
