The Spectrum Grinder by Chromium Crusher
About this product
• Grinder for Dry Herb • Magnetic Grinder Attachment • 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design • Zinc Alloy • Curved Blade Teeth • Diameter: 2.4” • Height: 1.9” • Weight: 5 oz The Spectrum is the epitome of a classic grinder: No crazy bells and whistles here, just a pure quality grinder in 5 vibrant colors! Its 4-piece/3-chamber designs allow you to quickly grind your herb, retrieve it from the middle chamber, and collect kief in the bottom chamber! This grinder has a sleek design that will never go out of style, and will always work great.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
