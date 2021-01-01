The Ultimate Silicone Bowl Piece
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Silicone Bowl Piece w/ Glass Screen • For Dry Herb Use • Joint Size: 14mm/18mm • Joint Style: Soft, Silicone on Silicone • Gender: Male • Height: 2” • Weight: 0.7 oz The Ultimate Silicone Bowl Piece is the pinnacle of durability and adaptability! Made from thick and sturdy silicone, these bowl pieces are a godsend for those who are a little clumsy. The best part is, it doesn't matter if your bong is 14mm or 18mm-jointed, because it can adapt to both. The flexible ridges on the joint allow this bowl to smoothly slip into both of the most common joint sizes. Not only that, but the glass insert is screened: This means less ash and herb makes its way into your bong, resulting in a cleaner bong, and cleaner hits! The unique angular shape and fun patterns are just the cherry on top.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.