 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Three Little Owls Sitting on my Window Water Pipe by Cheech Glass

Three Little Owls Sitting on my Window Water Pipe by Cheech Glass

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Three Little Owls Sitting on my Window Water Pipe by Cheech Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Three Little Owls Sitting on my Window Water Pipe by Cheech Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Three Little Owls Sitting on my Window Water Pipe by Cheech Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Three Little Owls Sitting on my Window Water Pipe by Cheech Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Three Little Owls Sitting on my Window Water Pipe by Cheech Glass

$149.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14/18mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & 3D Owl Statues w/Black Cheech Logo • Height: 13.5” • Weight: 44 oz • Glass Thickness: .125" • Base Diameter: 4.25” Cheech does it again. Beautifully designed water pipe with colored accents and 3D owl statues decorating in between the chamber and the neck of the pipe! Clear high quality borosilicate glass, with a touch of a little color and the Cheech Logo where it is visible and admired from a distance. Ice pinch sits low enough for your convenience, and the downstem right below that to allow filtration and a full performance in effect. If you are the type of person that loves unique designs, or designs that never fail to catch they eye, this one 's for you! Simple, yet elegant and beautiful in every way! Don’t miss out. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”