Throwback to the Good Ol' Days Water Pipe by Diamond Glass

by Smoking Outlet

$79.99MSRP

About this product

• Single Chamber, Cone Perc, Disc Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 9.75” • Weight: 15 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.75” Back in the day is the type of feeling every time I see this pipe. Everything about it just screams “Back in the day”. The color combination, percs, and the whole design of the water pipe gives a throwback feeling. Featuring a straight neck tube to the mouthpiece with a disc perc, and a cone perc right on top. Cone perc connects to the female joint of the water pipe, having the smoking travel through the cone before it hits the disc perc and give insane filtration while providing the bubbles for some pretty big smokes. Traveling up the neck of the water pipe is a stacked feature of the neck of the pipe, giving you time to embrace it all. Who doesn’t like an effortless water pipe, that's at an average size, packed with everything you need to embrace the smoke?! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”