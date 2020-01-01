Towering Hourglass Shaped Ladies in Waiting Bong by Amsterdam
• Double Chamber, Downstem and 12-Arm Tree Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Black Logos • Height: 15.25” • Weight: 37 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 5.5" Ready for a night at the ball? Good, because Amsterdam Glass, as you probably already know, is a glass maker that is based out of a castle within Glassmanialand. This piece just opened up all prime and pretty for her spin under the chandelier of colorful lights with princes and knights in shining armor. It has a long 18 mm female joint that connects to the in-line perc of the bottom chamber to get things started. After that you’ve got a clear glass of the tree perc in the upper chamber that has 10 arms that look like springs and a tip pointing to the upper tower. In case you don’t have time to look it up: Prokaryotes undergo a vegetative cell division known as binary fission, where their genetic material is segregated equally into two daughter cells. Put that in your pipe and smoke it. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
