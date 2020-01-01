 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Towering Hourglass Shaped Ladies in Waiting Bong by Amsterdam

Towering Hourglass Shaped Ladies in Waiting Bong by Amsterdam

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Towering Hourglass Shaped Ladies in Waiting Bong by Amsterdam
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Towering Hourglass Shaped Ladies in Waiting Bong by Amsterdam
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Towering Hourglass Shaped Ladies in Waiting Bong by Amsterdam
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Towering Hourglass Shaped Ladies in Waiting Bong by Amsterdam
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Towering Hourglass Shaped Ladies in Waiting Bong by Amsterdam

$129.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Double Chamber, Downstem and 12-Arm Tree Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Black Logos • Height: 15.25” • Weight: 37 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 5.5" Ready for a night at the ball? Good, because Amsterdam Glass, as you probably already know, is a glass maker that is based out of a castle within Glassmanialand. This piece just opened up all prime and pretty for her spin under the chandelier of colorful lights with princes and knights in shining armor. It has a long 18 mm female joint that connects to the in-line perc of the bottom chamber to get things started. After that you’ve got a clear glass of the tree perc in the upper chamber that has 10 arms that look like springs and a tip pointing to the upper tower. In case you don’t have time to look it up: Prokaryotes undergo a vegetative cell division known as binary fission, where their genetic material is segregated equally into two daughter cells. Put that in your pipe and smoke it. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”