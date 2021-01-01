True Classic Beaker Bong by Diamond Glass
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 9.85” • Weight: 16 oz • Glass Thickness: 5mm • Base Diameter: 4” If it ain't broke, don't fix it! Diamond Glass keeps it classic with this one, staying true to the OG style of water pipes: The beaker bong. This beaker has a removable diffused downstem in the chamber for filtration, followed by an ice pinch in the base of the neck piece. Sitting 5.5" down, there's more than enough space to add some frostiness to your hits. Although it can be nice to have an extravagant piece in your collection, it's essential to have a dependable, easy-to-clean piece as well: Especially if you're not too keen on regular bong maintenance. Turn to the trusted experts in American-Made glass and you won't be disappointed.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.