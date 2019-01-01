 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
UFO Hammer Bubbler

by Smoking Outlet

$14.99MSRP

About this product

• Glass Hammer Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Side Carb Hole • Length: Approx 8” • Bowl Diameter: Approx 1” • Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .25” • Weight: 8 oz The aliens have landed right on your coffee table, and they’ve brought with them one of the nicest bubblers you’re going to find, both in style and in smoke. This hammer bubbler is as good as it gets. Featuring a large flat bottom on the chamber, there is no knocking this one over. And the design is beautiful. Inside the classic UFO shape with portholes is where you’ll find the bubbler’s chamber. This leads out to the neck, which is crafted with subtle yet distinct porthole designs of its own. The deep blue color of the bowl is luxurious and reminiscent of the sky in the final moments between day and night. The bowl itself is large enough for friendly sesh. Meet your new daily smoker.

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”