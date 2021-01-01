Volt Flameless Rechargeable Lighter
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Electronic Flameless Lighter • Weight: 1.2 oz • Height: 3” • Width: 0.8” • Flameless Coil • USB Charging Stick This flameless electronic USB lighter removes the fuss of dealing with a flame when you're smoking. Sleek, lightweight, and high-tech, the Volt Lighter eliminates the safety concerns of traditional lighters. To operate, the lever slides both ways: Slide down to reveal the USB stick, which can be connected to a wall adapter for charging. Slide up, and the coil heats up and turns bright orange, letting you know it's ready to light. The circular coil is the perfect size and shape for lightings joints and blunts with ease.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.