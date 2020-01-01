 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Wavy Discs on 3-Tree Branches Water Pipe

Wavy Discs on 3-Tree Branches Water Pipe

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Wavy Discs on 3-Tree Branches Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Wavy Discs on 3-Tree Branches Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Wavy Discs on 3-Tree Branches Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Wavy Discs on 3-Tree Branches Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Wavy Discs on 3-Tree Branches Water Pipe

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Double Chamber, Tree Perc, Ice Pinch & Wavy Disc Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 13” • Weight: 30 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.5” Three percolators in one average sized pipe. Tree perc for a great amount of filtration and a disc perc in the second chamber to keep your smoke flowing for an almost, effortless experience and an ice pinch perc in the main chamber! A whole lot of filtration and bubbles going on here, and with the three percs, it's to be expected. Enjoy this water pipe while you can! Mouthpiece is angled away from you to keep the flame away from your face. Don't forget to send us a review on our Instagram page @smokingoutlet! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”