• Double Chamber, Tree Perc, Ice Pinch & Wavy Disc Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 13” • Weight: 30 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.5” Three percolators in one average sized pipe. Tree perc for a great amount of filtration and a disc perc in the second chamber to keep your smoke flowing for an almost, effortless experience and an ice pinch perc in the main chamber! A whole lot of filtration and bubbles going on here, and with the three percs, it's to be expected. Enjoy this water pipe while you can! Mouthpiece is angled away from you to keep the flame away from your face. Don't forget to send us a review on our Instagram page @smokingoutlet! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
