White Rhino Emerald Quartz Terp Pearls - 2pc
by Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Terp Pearls • For Concentrate Use • Material: Quartz • Set of 2 • Diameter: 6mm Never leave any dabs behind again with White Rhino's terp balls! Terp balls work by spinning and rolling inside a dab nail, picking up left behind product to optimize the vaporization of concentrates. Simply drop into the bowl of the dab nail, and as you torch the nail, the terp balls simultaneously heat up to pick up every last bit of wax.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
