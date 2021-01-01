Wind Down Water Pipe
by Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Single Chamber; Fixed Stem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 6.5” • Weight: 6.5 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base Diameter: 2.75” Take some time to wind down with a nice, refreshing sip of ganja vapor! This water pipe is designed for ease and convenience, being compact in stature, yet durable thanks to the 4mm borosilicate glass. The chamber holds a fixed stem perc to produce bubbles to clean and cool the smoke before it enters the neck piece. The curved shape of the chamber makes this bong easy and comfortable to grip, adding to its relaxing quality. Don't overthink which piece you want to smoke out of in a hurry or after a long day - get a comforting piece you can always count on to be ready when you need to wind down.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
