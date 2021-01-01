Windmill Grinder by Chromium Crusher
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Grinder for Legal Dry Herb • 4 Piece, 3 Chamber Design • Zinc Alloy • Curved Blade Teeth • Diameter: 2.5” • Height: 1.8” • Weight: 4.5 oz Grind your bud in style with Chromium Crusher's Windmill Grinder! Grinders are exactly what you need for consistently sized herb for smooth burning. This 4-piece/3-chambered grinder has a magnetic window top that reveals the windmill shape the curved blade teeth create. The blade teeth effectively grind your bud into the second chamber, and the bottom chamber catches all that sweeeet kief. There's a pollen scraper in there, too, to get out every last bit! Once you cop yourself a sleek, quality grinder like this, you'll never go back to the basic ones.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.