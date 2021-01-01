Yocan Evolve Replacement Coils 5pc
• Coils for Yocan Original Evolve Vape • 5 Pieces • NOT Compatible w/ Evolve Plus • Material: Quartz & Titanium • Weight (In Packaging): 1.3 oz • Length (In Packaging): 3.5” These 5 replacement tips are compatible with Yocan's original Evolve Vape Pen. The construction consists of titanium coils and dual quartz rods. The Evolve coil vaporizes concentrates evenly for full, potent flavor.
