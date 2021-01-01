Yocan Evolve Wax Pen Kit - 2020 Edition
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Wax Vaporizer Pen w/ Built-In Storage Jar • 2020 Version • Yocan 650mAh Battery • Quartz Dual Coil (QDC) Technology • Height: 4.75" • Weight: 1.7 oz Includes: • Extra Quartz Dual Rod Coil • USB Charger • Dab Tool Yocan's Evolve 2020 Vape Pen combines the discreet, portable nature of twist vape pens, with the potency and pronounced flavor of pure concentrates. Quartz Dual Rod Coils produce pure and intense flavor from your favorite concentrates. Slender, yet sturdy in build, the Evolve can be taken anywhere without any worry, as it's one of the most compact wax vaporizers on the market. Vaping is as simple as removing the lid and leak-preventing coil cap, dropping in your wax, and you'll be enjoying pleasant, torch-free dabs within seconds of heating. The device is powered by Yocan's 650mAh battery, which is fast-charging, with an impressive battery life. When it comes to the Evolve, you’ll find that whether you’ve been vaping for years or have just started, the user experience is straightforward and practical. It’s simplified to the necessary functions of a great vape pen: Portability, durability, and high power! This kit includes a stainless-steel dab tool, extra QDC coil, and USB charger.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.