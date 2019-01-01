About this product
• Color: Brushed Steel w/ Black, Silver, or Blue-Grey Accents • Fuel Type: Butane • Maximum Temperature: 1300°C/2500°F • Weight: 2.25 oz • Height: 2.75” • Adjustable Gas Flow Valve This lighter is really more of a small-scale torch, with quad jets hiding under the cap. This is a flip-top lighter, so once you press the trigger lightly, the cap flips up to reveal the jets. Press it down all the way and spark up a powerful, wind-resistant flame that’s just as well suited to a cigar as it is to a bowl. Once again, ZiCO blends sleek design with quality function. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
