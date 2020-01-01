Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Ideal for anyone who’s been sidelined from doing the activities they love. As its name suggests, this oil promotes a fast REBOUND. The terpene, camphor, helps reduce inflammation and enhances alertness. When the body’s limitations are lessened, focus is sharpened so people are free to re-engage pastimes and passions.
