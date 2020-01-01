1:1 Transdermal Compound 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Relief Cream is a topical solution to repair muscle aches and joint pain. Infused with pure CBD oil, it contains soothing menthol and uses cryotherapy (cold therapy) for rapid penetration and relief. As with any CBD, the best results come from continued use so apply regularly to the irritated area and RECLAIM joie de vivre.
Be the first to review this product.