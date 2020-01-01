1:1 Transdermal Compound 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our signature facial lotion is vital to protect skin against the damage it encounters from outside elements and aging. Pure CBD oil combines with nourishing herbals and terpenes to produce this premium lotion. To look and feel REFRESHED, use as a daily moisturizer on the face, neck, and chest.
Be the first to review this product.