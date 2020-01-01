1:1 Transdermal Compound 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our body butter is simply the utmost in heavenly hydration. It’s enriched with the same quality CBD oil included in all of our products, with the addition of revitalizing herbals and terpenes. The rich, thick and creamy texture absorbs easily to REPLENISH dry skin and leave the body feeling smooth and luxurious. Smooth Leaf's owner uses it personally to plump up skin and lips for a youthful, vibrant appearance.
Be the first to review this product.